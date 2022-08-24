Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 146,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

