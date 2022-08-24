Eric Singer Buys 64,007 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer acquired 64,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $290,980.80.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

