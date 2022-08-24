Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,177,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

ESS stock opened at $277.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

