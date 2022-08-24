Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.08% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETHO opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

