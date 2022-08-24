Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.50. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

