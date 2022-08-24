EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVO Payments alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

EVOP opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,682,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.