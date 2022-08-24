Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,197.30%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Emerald.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 1.95% -40.22% 4.21% Exela Technologies -19.65% N/A -21.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Emerald and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.5% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.84 -$78.10 million ($0.57) -6.81 Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.06 -$142.39 million ($16.42) -0.07

Emerald has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emerald beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

