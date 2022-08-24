F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on FXLV. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Activity at F45 Training
In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,495,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,604,801.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training
F45 Training Stock Performance
NYSE FXLV opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.
F45 Training Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.