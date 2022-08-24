F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on FXLV. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,495,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,604,801.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in F45 Training by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in F45 Training by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in F45 Training by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FXLV opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

