FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.25.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.94 and its 200-day moving average is $405.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

