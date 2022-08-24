Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,217 shares of company stock worth $1,799,180. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

