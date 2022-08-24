Financial Contrast: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) versus Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Corcept Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 0.25 -$48.98 million N/A N/A Corcept Therapeutics $365.98 million 7.92 $112.51 million $0.94 28.80

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -43.63% -34.43% Corcept Therapeutics 28.75% 25.53% 22.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Corcept Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 600.00%. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

