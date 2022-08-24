First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 218,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

