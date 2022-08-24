Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

