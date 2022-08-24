Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $44,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

