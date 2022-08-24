Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.01. Funko shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1,174 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 17.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
