FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Sunday, August 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

