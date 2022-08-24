Gary A. Coombe Sells 12,930 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PG opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,970,000 after acquiring an additional 188,250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.