Gary N. Geisel Sells 533 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

