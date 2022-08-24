Gary W. Rollins Sells 500,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $18,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,971,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,279,158.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rollins stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

