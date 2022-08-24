Gary W. Rollins Sells 500,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $18,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,971,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,279,158.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rollins Price Performance
Rollins stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.59.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
