Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 15,362 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 264.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gentherm by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

