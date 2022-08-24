Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,840,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

