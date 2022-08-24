Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Financial Contrast

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85% Leafbuyer Technologies -68.85% N/A -182.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million 1.69 -$5.03 million ($0.04) -1.20

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

