Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $34.30

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $32.75. Global-e Online shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 9,521 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.