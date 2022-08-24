GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) vs. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Financial Contrast

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for vTv Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

vTv Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 293.94%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.91%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $4.01 million 28.69 -$12.99 million ($0.27) -4.07 GlycoMimetics $1.16 million 37.36 -$63.43 million ($1.20) -0.69

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -364.61% N/A -57.12% GlycoMimetics N/A -83.03% -71.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats vTv Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator for renal diseases through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.