Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10.

