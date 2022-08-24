Gregory Bailey Buys 38,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven Pharmaceutical

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.