Gregory Bailey Buys 38,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BHVN opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
