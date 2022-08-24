Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $958,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,449.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $213,423.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,710 shares of company stock worth $22,350,778. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

