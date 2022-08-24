GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 357.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 106,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,501 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $439.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

