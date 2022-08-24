GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 8,415 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of CCRN opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

