GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 9,393 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 572.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 519,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

