GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) by 831.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028,471 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 391.78% of ToughBuilt Industries worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.92. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $92.83.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 62.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

