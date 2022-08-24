GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $582,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

