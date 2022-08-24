GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $594,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,468,000 after buying an additional 630,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,223,000 after buying an additional 266,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TROW stock opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.