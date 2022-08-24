GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Ducommun worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $552.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

