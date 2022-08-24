GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $555,000 Investment in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.45% of Agrify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 808,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Agrify Stock Performance

Agrify stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($3.08). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Company Profile



Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

