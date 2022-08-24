GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

