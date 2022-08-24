GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,615. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

