GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,885 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,961,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 88,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,309,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.