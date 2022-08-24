GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,206 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Harmonic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $209,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

