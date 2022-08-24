GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,200.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,248.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,462.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

