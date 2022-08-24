Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $119.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

