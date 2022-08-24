Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

