Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $261.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

