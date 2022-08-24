Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

NEM stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.