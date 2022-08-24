Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,380 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,510,035. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

