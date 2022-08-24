Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,449 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

