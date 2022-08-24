Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,597 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

