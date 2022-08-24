Head to Head Analysis: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and BayCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 3.34 $87.09 million $2.12 9.33 BayCom $92.88 million 2.77 $20.69 million $1.91 10.09

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. BayCom has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 34.40% 13.65% 1.26% BayCom 21.53% 8.01% 0.91%

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats BayCom on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 33 full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

