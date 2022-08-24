Head-To-Head Contrast: Nextdoor (KIND) versus Its Rivals

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nextdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nextdoor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 679 3661 8937 253 2.65

Profitability

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 41.74%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 52.92%. Given Nextdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.73% -19.16% -6.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.69 Nextdoor Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 14.89

Nextdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor rivals beat Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

