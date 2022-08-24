Head-To-Head Survey: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,069.04%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

13.4% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($1.00) -0.43 Oncternal Therapeutics $4.32 million 14.78 -$31.33 million ($0.78) -1.54

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.35% -73.45% Oncternal Therapeutics -1,086.66% -46.73% -43.61%

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T) product candidate that targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with Celularity Inc. to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting ROR1. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.